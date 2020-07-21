Hoyer wants Rep. Yoho reprimanded for derogatory remarks directed at Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Articles

Note: This report contains derogatory and profane terms.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer is calling for Florida Republican Ted Yoho to be formally reprimanded on the House floor for derogatory words he allegedly said about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as he left the Capitol steps Monday.

During the back-and-forth centered on Ocasio-Cortez’s previous comments about the root cause of crime, Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” and after they walked in separate directions, Yoho said “f****** b****,” The Hill reported Tuesday.

Yoho, when asked Tuesday if he would apologize to Ocasio-Cortez, said: “There’s nothing to apologize for.”

Hoyer told reporters Yoho should be “sanctioned” and that the Florida lawmaker should apologize for his comments, which he called “despicable” and “unacceptable.”

“Mr. Yoho owes not only the congresswoman an apology but also an apology on the floor of the House of Representatives,” the Maryland Democrat said.

“It was the act of a person who is the antithesis of John Lewis,” Hoyer added, referring to the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero who died Friday and was considered the conscience of Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter to Yoho’s comments:

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday.

Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.

But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7 July 21, 2020

Other Democrats expressed their outrage at Yoho’s behavior:

I talk about the dire effects of poverty and unemployment in American communities basically every day and nobody has ever said anything to me like what Ted Yoho said to @AOC this morning. https://t.co/mubmH28YE5 July 21, 2020

The left-leaning advocacy group Demand Progress filed a complaint Tuesday with the House Ethics Committee asking for an investigation into Yoho for “misogynistic” and “vulgar” language directed at Ocasio-Cortez.

House Rules mandate that a member “shall conduct himself at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.” Although referring to another member of Congress using vile language appears to be in violation of House rules, the Ethics Committee has not historically examined matters of this nature.

For example, the House in January passed a disapproval resolution of Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican, for racist remarks he made. A similar resolution of disapproval of former Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, passed the House in 2009, a public rebuke of his “you lie” outburst during President Barack Obama’s address to Congress on health care.

The Ethics Committee is more likely to wade into matters that require an actual investigation, rather than a vulgar comment.

Tom Rust, an Ethics Committee spokesman, did not comment.

Lindsey McPherson, Niels Lesniewski and Katherine Tully-McManus contributed to this report.

