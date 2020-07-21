COVID-19 aid negotiations ramp up

Articles

Republican leaders are expected to unveil a COVID-19 aid proposal this week, targeting small-business loans, money for schools and hospitals, liability protection for employers and another round of tax rebate checks. But while Republicans want their bill to be roughly $1 trillion, Democrats want that much alone for state and local governments, highlighting a disconnect between the two parties.

CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss what we can expect as negotiations between Democrats and Republicans begin.

