The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

COVID-19 aid negotiations ramp up

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5

Republican leaders are expected to unveil a COVID-19 aid proposal this week, targeting small-business loans, money for schools and hospitals, liability protection for employers and another round of tax rebate checks. But while Republicans want their bill to be roughly $1 trillion, Democrats want that much alone for state and local governments, highlighting a disconnect between the two parties.

CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss what we can expect as negotiations between Democrats and Republicans begin.

Show Notes:

The post COVID-19 aid negotiations ramp up appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/covid-19-aid-negotiations-ramp-up/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version