Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 17:18 Hits: 5

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is calling on House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) to step down or be removed from her leadership role following a heated confrontation during a House GOP conference meeting on Tuesday morning. Gaetz...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/508330-gaetz-says-cheney-should-be-removed-or-step-dow-as-gop-leader