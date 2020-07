Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 15:20 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday provided a broad outline for what to expect in the forthcoming Republican coronavirus relief proposal, including help for schools, small businesses and testing....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508299-mcconnell-previews-gop-coronavirus-relief-bill