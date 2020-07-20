Promoting economic recovery for communities of color and low-wage workers

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1
By Camille Busette
On July 14, 2020, Camille Busette testified in front of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets in a hearing entitled “Promoting Economic Recovery: Examining Worker Protections and Capital Markets in the COVID-19 Era.”
Busette used her appearance to urge lawmakers to focus recovery efforts on addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, the enduring equity crisis in the U.S., and the continued financial insecurity of low-wage workers.
Busette reviewed the pre-pandemic economy for low-wage workers and for Black, Latino, and Native American communities and provided early data on the ways in which the pandemic itself and early steps to reopen the economy have exacerbated trends that were present in the pre-pandemic economy. She concluded her testimony by urging lawmakers to focus on three broad goals: closing the racial wealth gap, improving the wages and opportunities for upward mobility for low-wage workers, and eliminating existing health disparities. Her testimony provided additional texture on these goals:
The complete testimony can be viewed here. Watch video of the hearing below:
