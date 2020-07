Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:39 Hits: 2

President Trump on Monday said he will resume giving regular coronavirus briefings this week, reviving a practice that is controversial among some aides as infections surge across the United States.Trump toldĀ repor...

