Coronavirus Special Report: Republicans meet with Trump to discuss COVID-19 aid

In today’s episode, CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt breaks down what was discussed at a meeting between Republicans and President Donald Trump over the next round of COVID-19 aid, including liability protections, tax credits and money for education. Later, Emily Kopp examines life after a coronavirus vaccine is developed.

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-republicans-meet-with-trump-to-discuss-covid-19-aid/

