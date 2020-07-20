Coronavirus Special Report: Republicans meet with Trump to discuss COVID-19 aid

Articles

In today’s episode, CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt breaks down what was discussed at a meeting between Republicans and President Donald Trump over the next round of COVID-19 aid, including liability protections, tax credits and money for education. Later, Emily Kopp examines life after a coronavirus vaccine is developed.

