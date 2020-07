Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 00:23 Hits: 4

Top Democrats are demanding answers from the Trump administration on actions by federal law enforcement agents in Portland, Ore., as President Trump doubles down with a vow to deploy federal police to U.S. cities.Trump on Monday listed a number of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/508225-trump-threatens-to-double-down-on-portland-in-other-major-cities