Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 14:45 Hits: 2

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Sunday was captured on video monitoring several officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office who had stopped a Black motorist, telling onlookers that she was watching to ensure police misconduct did not...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/508093-maxine-waters-jumps-out-of-vehicle-to-monitor-officers-who-pulled-over-black