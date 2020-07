Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 01:58 Hits: 17

A State Department whistleblower attempted to warn the agency's Office of Legal Affairs about "questionable" activities involving Secretary Mike Pompeo but was "blocked" from doing so, according to the complaint....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/508050-whistleblower-alleges-repeated-attempts-were-made-to-report-pompeos