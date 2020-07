Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 19:37 Hits: 6

White House officials told California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) he would need to personally appeal to President Trump and thank him if he wanted aid in obtaining coronavirus test swabs, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/508031-california-governor-told-he-had-to-ask-and-thank-trump-to-get-help