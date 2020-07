Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 22:49 Hits: 7

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) recently warned during a private gathering that President Trump risks losing Wisconsin and other key states to former Vice President Joe Biden in November, according to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/508042-ryan-at-private-event-warned-trump-was-losing-key-voters-in-wisconsin-other