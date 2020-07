Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said Sunday that it is “especially painful” to lose Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) during a new moment of racial reckoning in the U.S. Pressley, who became the first Black congresswoman elected to serve Massachusetts in...

