Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 12:58 Hits: 3

In the wake of Rep. John Lewis’s (D-Ga.) death, social media users are renewing a call to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., after the civil rights icon instead of the Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Lewis died on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/507939-support-swells-for-renaming-edmund-pettus-bridge-in-selma-to-honor-john-lewis