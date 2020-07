Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 13:35 Hits: 2

International leaders paid homage to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), signifying the global reach of the civil rights leader’s legacy.Leaders from across Europe honored Lewis, who died late Friday night at the age of 80. Lewis carved his place in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/507943-international-community-pays-homage-to-american-civil-rights-icon-john