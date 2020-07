Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 22:21 Hits: 11

The federal agents deployed to Portland, Ore., amid nationwide protests did not have riot and mass crowd control training, according to an internal memo that was circulated at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507976-federal-agents-deployed-to-portland-did-not-have-training-in-riot