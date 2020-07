Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 13:45 Hits: 1

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Friday advocated for President Trump to resume giving regular coronavirus briefings as approval of his handling of the pandemic sinks in public polls."I just think the people want to hear from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507795-conway-says-trump-should-resume-giving-regular-coronavirus-briefings