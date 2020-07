Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:30 Hits: 7

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday announced that some schools in the state will remain online-only in the fall rather than reopening to in-person classes.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507863-california-governor-says-orange-county-cant-reopen-schools-days-after