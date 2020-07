Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 18:58 Hits: 2

The chairmen of the House foreign affairs and intelligence committees are pushing a measure meant to extend the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control agreement amid fears President Donald Trump...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/UoDwrlFRzKE/