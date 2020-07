Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:05 Hits: 2

The political momentum behind mask mandates is growing quickly, with more governors issuing orders that people wear face coverings in public and major retailers uniting behind them.Cloth masks or face coverings are...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/507743-masks-win-political-momentum-despite-gop-holdouts