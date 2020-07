Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 02:39 Hits: 13

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) fired back at White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday after the latter took aim at Lightfoot's job performance.Lightfoot, tweeting an image of a transcript of McEna...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507775-chicago-mayor-to-mcenany-hey-karen-watch-your-mouth