Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 18:51 Hits: 10

The Trump administration has restored previously public data on COVID-19 hospitalizations after it disappeared from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website on Wednesday.The C...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/507696-trump-administration-restores-some-covid-hospitalization-data-to-cdc