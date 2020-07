Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 17:43 Hits: 2

Blue Dog Democrats are calling for stronger oversight on coronavirus spending in response to a Government Accountability Office report that found stimulus payments went out to nearly 1.1 million dead people at a cost of $1.4 billion. “Never...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/507679-blue-dogs-call-for-stronger-oversight-on-covid-19-spending