Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 18:56 Hits: 10

Reps. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), and John Larson (D-Conn.) introduced legislation on Thursday to require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to conduct a pilot program for checking passengers’ temperatures at security...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/507697-bipartisan-bill-introduced-to-require-tsa-to-take-temperature-checks