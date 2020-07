Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:26 Hits: 8

USA Today added a note to an op-ed written by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro published by the newspaper Tuesday noting that the Trump administration official's op-ed criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci didn't mee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/507636-usa-today-adds-note-to-navarro-op-ed-knocking-fauci-did-not-meet-fact-checking