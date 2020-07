Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:41 Hits: 9

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to take questions from reporters on Thursday afternoon.The briefing is slated to begin at 2 p.m.President Trump is also expected to deliver remarks on dere...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/administration/507644-watch-live-white-house-holds-press-briefing