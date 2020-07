Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

The Supreme Court on Thursday let stand a lower court ruling that could strip voting eligibility from up to 1 million Florida felons who have completed their sentences but have yet to pay outstanding fines, restitution an...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/507690-supreme-court-declines-to-reinstate-vote-of-nearly-1-million-florida