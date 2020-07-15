The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: The debate over masks comes to Congress

In tonight’s episode, we examine how a congressman testing positive for the coronavirus has highlighted a split between Democrats and Republicans. And Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a member of the House Administration Committee, discusses his thoughts on wearing a mask in Congress and some of the challenges that COVID-19 poses to voters. 

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-the-debate-over-masks-comes-to-congress/

