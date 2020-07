Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

A person suspected of setting a car on fire Wednesday just steps from the Supreme Court has been taken into custody after he was injured in the incident. A spokesperson for the Supreme Court said an individual poured a flammable substance on an...

