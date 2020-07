Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 19:22 Hits: 1

President Trump on Wednesday shared a photo on Instagram with several Goya Foods products as the White House doubled down on its public support of the company despite a tweet from Ivanka Trump raising ethics concerns.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507506-trump-shares-photo-with-goya-foods-products-after-ivanka-faces