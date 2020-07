Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 12:44 Hits: 2

The White House on Wednesday distanced itself from an op-ed by trade adviser Peter Navarro questioning the credibility of Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert."The Peter Navarro op-ed didn...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507406-white-house-distances-itself-from-navarro-op-ed-bashing-fauci