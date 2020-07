Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 17:12 Hits: 1

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) revealed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the ninth member of Congress with a confirmed or presumed case.Griffith's office said in a statement that he took a coronavirus test over the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/507251-house-gop-lawmaker-tests-positive-for-covid-19