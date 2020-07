Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 22:54 Hits: 2

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved a measure requiring passengers and workers on major public transportation to wear masks for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.“We know masks work. Since the Trump administration won’t act,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/507357-house-panel-approves-measure-requiring-masks-on-public-transport