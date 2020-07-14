The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fintech goes Public

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

Jannick Malling, the CEO of Public, a social investing app backed by the likes of Will Smith and JJ Watt, explains how platform technologies are transforming the “experience” of investing for millennials. Plus, how the company won international plaudits for its decision to block its customers from participating in Hertz’s troubled $1 billion stock offering.

Show Notes:

The post Fintech goes Public appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/fintech-goes-public/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version