Coronavirus Special Report: Why would the Pentagon cut spending on chemical and biological protections during a pandemic?

In this episode, CQ Roll Call’s John M. Donnelly examines an overlooked provision in the Pentagon’s proposed budget that would cut chemical and biological defense programs in the next fiscal year despite heightened risk to U.S. troops. We also review the latest health policy news, and explore how lawmakers want the U.S. to spend more on international aid, despite the president’s intention to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

