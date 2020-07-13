The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: Why would the Pentagon cut spending on chemical and biological protections during a pandemic?

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

In this episode, CQ Roll Call’s John M. Donnelly examines an overlooked provision in the Pentagon’s proposed budget that would cut chemical and biological defense programs in the next fiscal year despite heightened risk to U.S. troops. We also review the latest health policy news, and explore how lawmakers want the U.S. to spend more on international aid, despite the president’s intention to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Why would the Pentagon cut spending on chemical and biological protections during a pandemic? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-why-would-the-pentagon-cut-spending-on-chemical-and-biological-protections-during-a-pandemic/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version