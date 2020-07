Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 22:00 Hits: 5

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) is fighting for his political future as he faces off against former Auburn University coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican Senate runoff in Alabama on Tuesday.Polling s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/507128-sessions-fight-for-political-life-in-alabama-runoff