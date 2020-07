Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 13:40 Hits: 2

President Trump on Monday shared a tweet from game show host Chuck Woolery, who claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other sources of information are lying about the coronavirus pandemic to hur...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507011-trump-retweets-game-show-host-who-said-cdc-is-lying-about-coronavirus