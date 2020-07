Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 02:07 Hits: 1

Democrats tore into President Trump on Friday after he commuted the prison sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone, who was set to be behind bars for over three years starting next week. The president’s decision marked the finale of months-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/506866-democrats-blast-trump-for-commuting-roger-stone-the-most-corrupt-president-in