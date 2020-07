Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that President Trump’s decision to wear a mask while he visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center amounted to an "admission" that facial coverings can curb the spread of the novel...

