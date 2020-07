Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 01:00 Hits: 7

Thanks to the hard evidence Cohen provided (and other evidence I assume Vance's team has independently obtained), there is a good chance that Trump will be indicted for a variety of New York state crimes. And if and when...

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/506988-davis-supreme-court-decision-is-bad-news-for-trump-good-news-for-vance