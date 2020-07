Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 15:12 Hits: 2

The U.S.'s top coronavirus testing official, Adm. Brett Giroir, said Sunday that infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci is "not 100 percent right" because he looks at the coronavirus pandemic from "a very narrow pu...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/506951-us-testing-official-dr-fauci-is-not-100-percent-right