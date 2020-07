Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 14:39 Hits: 11

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) said Sunday that President Trump's decision to commute the sentence of his longtime adviser, Roger Stone, is a “threat to national security.”“It's staggering corruption, but I think it's important for people also to...

