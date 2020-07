Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 13:48 Hits: 4

Fox News's Chris Wallace pressed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Sunday on threats she and President Trump have made to withhold federal funding from schools that do not reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/506937-chris-wallace-presses-devos-on-threats-to-withhold-federal-funding