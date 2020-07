Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 11:32 Hits: 8

President Trump late Saturday lashed out at a pair of Republican senators after they criticized his decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime confidant and former campaign adviser Roger Stone....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506931-trump-lashes-out-at-toomey-romney-after-stone-clemency-criticism