Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 18:28 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is seeking to limit the president's pardon powers after President Trump commuted the sentence of longtime adviser Roger Stone on Friday."President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of top campaign...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506894-pelosi-plans-legislation-to-limit-pardons-commutations-after-roger-stone-move