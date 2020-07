Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 02:12 Hits: 8

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the number of hand sanitizers they recommend U.S. residents avoid due to the potential presence of a toxic substance.The FDA has ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/506926-fda-expands-list-of-hand-sanitizers-that-contain-toxic