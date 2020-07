Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 11:49 Hits: 4

Disinformation has been a topic on the Hill since long before the last election, so why don’t we have a solid definition for the evermore pervasive practice?

Why are tech giants continuously struggling with this issue?

Watch senior writer and tech reporter Gopal Ratnam break down disinformation.

The post Why can’t we define disinformation? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/07/10/why-cant-we-define-disinformation/