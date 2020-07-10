Lowey’s last markup marathon and a ruthless five-minute clock: Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Rep. Nita M. Lowey said a handful of goodbyes this week as she oversaw her last appropriations markup marathon as she prepares to retire from Congress. But that didn’t stop Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from wishing he was with his wife on their anniversary instead, or the entire committee from singing an awkward “Happy Birthday” to Rep. Dan Newhouse.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got interrupted by a car alarm and Rep. Adam Smith interrupted everybody else.

