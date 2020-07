Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 19:34 Hits: 2

Texas Democrats called for Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to issue a new stay-at-home order in the state amid a surge in coronavirus cases.Speaking on MSNBC, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said Abbott moved too quickly when he started reopening the state, adding he...

