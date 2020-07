Articles

President Trump said Friday he intends to sign an executive order on immigration within the next month that he said will include a "road to citizenship" for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506844-trump-says-hell-sign-order-with-road-to-citizenship-for-daca